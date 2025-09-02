Clippers Predicted To Move on From Three-Time NBA All-Star
After their third consecutive first-round playoff loss, the LA Clippers went into the 2025 NBA offseason on a mission. Knowing that changes had to be made, the Clippers made a handful of pivotal additions through free agency and trade.
This offseason, the Clippers have added a veteran quartet of Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez, and Chris Paul. Of course, a star like Beal could completely shift the outlook of the Clippers and help their chase for a championship, and the other additions are expected to play significant roles as well.
All in all, the Clippers completely shifted their 2025-26 outlook this offseason, including the players that they moved on from.
Clippers' 2025 offseason departures
Of course, the Clippers' offseason was headlined by the departure of Norman Powell, who the franchise traded to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal that brought in John Collins from the Utah Jazz. However, besides that move, the Clippers have not suffered many casualties this summer.
The Clippers lost six-year veteran forward Amir Coffey in free agency, who signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, and are now expected to lose another key free agent.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus predicted where each of the top ten available free agents will end up. Pincus expects Ben Simmons to move on from the Clippers and sign with the New York Knicks.
"While he contributed during his time in L.A., the team opted for Chris Paul, Brook Lopez and others in free agency, apparently moving on from the 29-year-old," Pincus wrote. "...Prediction: The Sacramento Kings are a viable option, but pencil in Simmons for the New York Knicks on a minimum deal."
Of course, there has not been much chatter throughout the offseason of Simmons potentially returning to the Clippers, as teams like the Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, and Knicks have consistently been named as his top destinations.
Simmons' time in Los Angeles
The growing expectation is that Simmons will sign a deal with the Knicks, but why are the Clippers not even considering a reunion? Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets agreed on a contract buyout during the 2024-25 season, and the Clippers were the lucky team to sign him. However, his tenure in LA was mildly disappointing.
The former first-overall pick played just 18 games with the Clippers due to injury concerns, averaging 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game. Of course, Simmons is nowhere near the player he once was as a three-time All-Star, but he is still an impressive defender who can make the right play on offense.
Of course, the Clippers must have felt it was simply time to move on from their short Ben Simmons experiment, and they have certainly put together a talented enough roster where they likely will not miss him.