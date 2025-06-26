Clippers Predicted to Select NCAA-Leading Scorer in 2025 NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Clippers selected 30th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, after the Oklahoma City Thunder exercised their right to swap picks with the Clippers due to the 2019 Paul George trade. With that selection, the Clippers selected Penn State center Yanic Konan Niederhauser, a seven-foot shot-blocker who the team hopes will blossom into Ivica Zubac's backup.
However, the NBA Draft isn't over for the Clippers, as they are still set to pick 51st overall in the second round on Thursday. In a move to add more NBA-ready talent to the team, ESPN projects the Clippers to select the NCAA's leading scorer from this past season.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony has the Clippers selecting Villanova forward Eric Dixon with the 51st overall pick. A sixth-year senior who led NCAA D1 in scoring at 23.3 points per game, he increased his shooting efficiency from three tremendously with a 40.7% rate with 7.2 attempts per game. A four-year starter for the Wildcats, Dixon has the experience to project as an early impact player.
While he isn't strong on the defensive end, drafting Dixon means you are looking for more offensive firepower. Assuming the Clippers don't make any drastic changes for next season, Dixon could find his way into Los Angeles' rotation as a pure bucket-getter.
With Amir Coffey set to hit free agency and Nicolas Batum having a player option that he's yet to have decided on, Dixon could find his way into Ty Lue's rotation next season if things go right.
