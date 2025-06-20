Clippers Predicted to Take 7-foot-1 Star in 2025 NBA Draft

Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of the most impactful prospects in this class that people are undervaluing.



Exceptional rim protector (2.7 BPG + 7.3% BLK) that utilizes his 9'4 (!) reach to disrupt any offense — uber efficient interior scoring (78.5% FG) with shooting/connective upside.