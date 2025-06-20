Clippers Predicted to Take 7-foot-1 Star in 2025 NBA Draft
The LA Clippers finished their 2024-25 campaign with a disappointing first-round exit against three-time NBA MVP center Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Now, heading into the offseason, the Clippers could be looking to make some moves.
In typical fashion, Jokic dominated the Clippers in their first-round series, averaging 14.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game with 50.0/45.2/70.3 shooting splits, and now, LA could be looking to bolster their frontcourt depth to make sure that does not happen again.
Of course, Ivica Zubac has turned into one of the NBA's top centers, but LA could certainly use a defensive-minded anchor to back him up.
With the NBA Draft less than a week away, the Clippers are certainly looking to add a difference-maker with the 30th overall pick. In a recent mock draft from Nick Crain of NBA Draft on SI, he predicted the Clippers would select Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner.
Kalkbrenner is a 7-foot-1 phenom and was consistently one of the best defenders in college basketball over the past four years with the Creighton Bluejays. The four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year is a force on the inside, and his 2.6 blocks per game and 65.9% shooting from the field over the past four years certainly show for it.
At 23 years old, Kalkbrenner is the ideal late first-round prospect for the Clippers to take a chance on, as he has all the tools to be an effective backup center immediately. With a 7-foot-5 wingspan, a touch from beyond the arc, and a knack for blocking shots, Kalkbrenner is an incredible prospect and one that most teams could regret passing on.