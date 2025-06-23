Clippers Predicted To Take Pro-Ready Forward In 2025 NBA Draft
The topic of Los Angeles Clippers draft picks might be a sore one for Clippers fans on Monday, as the draft picks they traded away alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 2019 helped the Oklahoma City Thunder capture the NBA title on Sunday in a seven-game series win over the Indiana Pacers.
Since 2019, Kobe Brown has been the only Clippers first-round draft pick due to the number of trades they've made. Now, heading into the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, they are set to select 30th overall after the Thunder exercised their rights to swap with the Clippers. While the end of the first round isn't glamorous, ESPN's recent projection for them could help them as early as next year.
In ESPN's latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft, they have the Clippers selecting French prospect Noah Penda. Standing at 6-foot-8 and 225 lbs, Penda seems to have all the tools to be an immediate impact role player while his game continues to develop. Here's what Jeremy Woo had to say about Penda:
"Penda, who can play multiple positions, is young enough to portend upside and might be a reliable jump shot away from offering some bench value, makes for an interesting fit here," Woo wrote.
"Penda has been an interesting sleeper name for teams due to his versatility and his capability to play all over the floor on offense and also defend several spots. While his perimeter shooting and limited run-jump physical profile are question marks for teams, his feel, skill and size are all nice selling points," he added.
The Clippers boasted the second-best defense in the Western Conference this past season in points per game, and Penda could end up being a replacement for Nicolas Batum in the rotation, regardless of whether he returns or not.
