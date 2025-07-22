Clippers President Addresses Major Criticism of Team
The Los Angeles Clippers won 50 games last season, but saw their run come to an end after a seven-game series loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round. Instead of just running it back with the same core, especially with all the other moves happening around the NBA, the Clippers decided to go all-in for next season.
Since the start of the offseason, the Clippers have made moves/signings to bring in John Collins, Brook Lopez, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul. All starting-level players, with Paul and Lopez expected to play reserve roles, the main question around this team was their age. With eight players rostered 31 years old or older, Clippers President Lawrence Frank was asked about this concern.
"Number one, we wanted to improve the team to get the team as good as we possibly can while staying disciplined to our plan. Our two oldest players, in Chris [Paul] and Brook [Lopez], they combined this past year and played and started in 162 games," Frank shared. "...It's not like these guys were productive three years ago or five years ago, they were productive players last year."
Before this past season, Paul had only started 82 games in a regular season once before, that coming in the 2014-15 season with the Clippers. As for Lopez, it was the fifth time in his career that he logged at least 80 games played.
"Not that we ignore, but the goal is to get this team as good as we possibly can get it, regardless of age," Frank added.
He also went on to add that relying on the team's depth will be important, with 11 players all worthy of seeing time in the rotation. If Tyronn Lue can manage this group effectively and keep them well rested heading into the postseason, they have the talent to make some noise in the West.
