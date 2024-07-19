Clippers President Breaks Silence on Trading Russell Westbrook
After a fun two-year stint, the LA Clippers have officially traded Russell Westbrook. It was clear that Westbrook wanted to be in LA with the Clippers, but his fit with the franchise has always been awkward since his arrival.
The Clippers officially announced today that they've traded Russell Westbrook for Kris Dunn and Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank made a statement on the trade.
“Russ is an all-time great and we were fortunate to have him here,” said Frank. “He lifted the energy and intensity of the group. We look forward to seeing him continue his decorated career.”
In two seasons with the Clippers, Russell Westbrook averaged 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.1 steals on 46/30/68 shooting from the field. In 89 games with the team, he only started in 32 of them while averaging 24.2 minutes a game. At first, Westbrook's fit was a bit more clear during the 2022-23 NBA season, but everything became far more awkward when the Clippers traded for James Harden.
Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank also made a statement on acquiring Kris Dunn.
“Kris is a relentless point-of-attack defender, a connector on the offensive end and a terrific teammate,” said Frank. “He’ll help improve our defense and balance our backcourt.”
After losing Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Mason Plumlee, and Daniel Theis, the LA Clippers are looking to be a completely different team next season.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years