Clippers Provide Injury Update on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

The LA Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for much longer than they hoped for to start the season. Leonard has been dealing with an ankle sprain that came just days after his return from knee swelling, and George has been dealing with a hamstring injury. The two star wings have struggled to stay on the court since joining forces in 2019, but they both seem to be nearing a return.

When speaking with reporters before practice on Friday morning, Clippers head coach Ty Lue said Leonard and George will both be full participants in practice, and are currently questionable for Saturday afternoon's game vs. the Kings. From what Lue said, it seems as if both players will have their status determined by how Friday's practice goes, and will receive an official status shortly before game time.

The Clippers have battled in the absence of their two stars, but the team is undoubtedly ready to get them back. The team can only go so far without their two best players, and with the schedule set to get even more difficult, there is no better time to get reinforcements.

After Saturday's game, the Clippers will head on a four-game road trip that they certainly hope to have Leonard and George for. For now, Friday's practice will determine their availability for Saturday.

