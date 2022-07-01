Skip to main content
Clippers Re-Sign Amir Coffey on 3-Year Deal

Clippers Re-Sign Amir Coffey on 3-Year Deal

The LA Clippers have retained forward Amir Coffey

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers have retained forward Amir Coffey

After a breakout 2021-22 campaign, free agent forward Amir Coffey is headed back to the LA Clippers on a 3-year / $11M deal. While Coffey does not project to have a big role on next year's Clippers team, he has proven the ability to step up when needed. In 69 games last season, Coffey averaged 9.0 PPG, 2.9 RPG, and 1.8 APG on 45.3% from the field and 37.8% from deep. The signing will allow the Clippers to keep Coffey on a team-friendly deal for the next three seasons.

With so many injuries to rotation players last season, the Clippers asked Amir Coffey to start 30 of the 69 games he played in. In those starts, Coffey averaged 13.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 2.6 APG on 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from deep. His numbers were up across the board in his starts, which was a big reason why the Clippers were able to make the play-in tournament despite suffering so many injuries.

Amir Coffey has spent most of his career on non-guaranteed contracts, battling for minutes at the NBA level, and spending some time in the G-League. Preparation met opportunity last season, and the young forward flourished in an increased role. While there is no guarantee he will get similar minutes next season, his play last year helped earn him three more guaranteed years with the Clippers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steve Ballmer and LA Clippers Complete Community Courts Effort

Paul George Reacts to John Wall News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Progressing Well, Not Yet Doing 5-on-5

USATSI_16292253
News

Nicolas Batum Re-Signs With LA Clippers

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
USATSI_18152929_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blake Griffin Not Returning to Brooklyn Nets and Prefers Los Angeles

By Farbod Esnaashari18 hours ago
Draymond_Kawhi_Getty_1193735206
News

Draymond Green: Clippers 'Real Threat' in Western Conference

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
USATSI_18609175_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Ballmer Provides Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 29, 2022
IMG_5230
News

Steve Ballmer and LA Clippers Complete Community Courts Effort

By Joey LinnJun 29, 2022
59528cffd084cc12098b5b81
News

Paul George Reacts to John Wall News

By Joey LinnJun 27, 2022
Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers dribbles against John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: John Wall Expected to Sign With Clippers

By Joey LinnJun 27, 2022
hi-res-b7eb623250bcc1bbf9282b57af8fd1b1_crop_north
News

Report: Clippers Not Interested in Kyrie Irving Trade

By Joey LinnJun 27, 2022