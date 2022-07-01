Clippers Re-Sign Amir Coffey on 3-Year Deal

After a breakout 2021-22 campaign, free agent forward Amir Coffey is headed back to the LA Clippers on a 3-year / $11M deal. While Coffey does not project to have a big role on next year's Clippers team, he has proven the ability to step up when needed. In 69 games last season, Coffey averaged 9.0 PPG, 2.9 RPG, and 1.8 APG on 45.3% from the field and 37.8% from deep. The signing will allow the Clippers to keep Coffey on a team-friendly deal for the next three seasons.

With so many injuries to rotation players last season, the Clippers asked Amir Coffey to start 30 of the 69 games he played in. In those starts, Coffey averaged 13.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 2.6 APG on 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from deep. His numbers were up across the board in his starts, which was a big reason why the Clippers were able to make the play-in tournament despite suffering so many injuries.

Amir Coffey has spent most of his career on non-guaranteed contracts, battling for minutes at the NBA level, and spending some time in the G-League. Preparation met opportunity last season, and the young forward flourished in an increased role. While there is no guarantee he will get similar minutes next season, his play last year helped earn him three more guaranteed years with the Clippers.

