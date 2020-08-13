After months of anticipation, the Clippers finally have their first-round opponent in the playoffs set - the Dallas Mavericks.

While the Mavs boast the highest rated offense in NBA history, the Clippers have comfortably swept them in the regular-season series, 3-0. This won't be a piece breaking down the matchup, but one giving the first-look expectations of players and coach Doc Rivers.

"They're terrific," Rivers said. "Best offensive team in history, right? They have one of the young stars. They're a two-star team now. Porzingis is playing great. I mean, I look at that, that's a tough matchup in the first round, that's what it is...It's going to be a hell of a series."

Lou Williams acknowledged how tough playing against Luka Doncic is, and believes it's going to be a series where the Clippers will have to be sharp. The Mavericks are one of the only six teams in the NBA with a championship coach, and it won't be an easy series for the Clippers.

"Luka is going to be a handful," Williams said. "Dallas plays extremely hard. We just saw these guys last week. Well-coached team. When they're on the court, they're all going to play hard."

Despite how tough the matchup will be, Williams feels good about facing the Mavericks. Given their previous results, he has every reason to feel that way.

"I feel really good about that matchup," Williams said. "It will be highly entertaining, a lot of talented guys on the floor. I think the team that plays the hardest is going to win the series."

For Kawhi Leonard, the calmest man in the NBA, his number one priority is making sure the Clippers are healthy. After that first step, it's a matter of business, and playing as a team. The reigning Finals MVP is looking at the long term needs of the playoffs.

"Number one, just getting everybody here, then just building habits pretty much," Leonard said. "Just talking, making sure we covering each other, playing as a team on both ends of the floor. That's pretty much it. Just trying to build habits, make less mistakes as we move forward."

Expect the Clippers-Mavericks series to be a highly entertaining one. There will be multiple stars, high scores, and highlight plays during every game. The playoffs are almost here.