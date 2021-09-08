Clippers Reveal Groundbreaking Date For New Inglewood Arena

The LA Clippers are officially breaking ground for their new Inglewood arena. The organization announced that the groundbreaking ceremony will be hosted on Friday, September 17.

Attendants at the ceremony will include: Steve Ballmer, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Gillian Zucker, Tyronn Lue, and Inglewood Mayor James Butts. The official press release lists that "more" will be there as well.

For the Clippers, this is an incredibly important moment in history for the organization. It seemed like there were so many roadblocks when it came to creating their own arena, that it felt like it would never actually happen. The groundbreaking marks the fact that the new Inglewood arena will be an actual reality.

The official press release also states that the arena will be scheduled to open for the 2024-25 NBA season - just a few seasons away. When the Clippers get to that point, they hope to add not only some hardware into that arena, but also have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Aside from the obvious home court advantages of the arena, it's a big deal for the team in terms of scheduling. The Clippers have 10 games this season where they play before 1 PM PST, and that type of scheduling will no longer happen once they're out of Staples Center.

The beginning of a new era for Clipper Nation starts on September 17.

