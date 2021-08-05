Free Agent Reggie Jackson Still Practicing with LA Clippers

Clippers rookie Jason Preston revealed that Jackson has been working out with the team "every day."

LA Clippers rookie Jason Preston, still a sports journalist in his heart of hearts, gave the media a potentially crucial news nugget concerning free agent Reggie Jackson.

When asked what his first few days as a Clipper have been like, Preston revealed that he’s already been practicing with members of the team (not just the Summer League roster) in addition to a player who technically doesn’t belong to any squad at the moment.

"There have been a few guys working out already when I got there,” Preston said. “Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Reggie Jackson's there every day. And then obviously Jay Scrubb and Amir [Coffey]. They've been very welcoming and open to me coming in."

It seems Jackson is operating as if he’s still a Clipper. Whether this is an indication that he’ll ink a new deal with LA remains to be seen, but it sure seems like a positive sign.

It’s been a stressful week of free agency for Clipper fans, who’ve been anxiously anticipating the re-signing of both Jackson and Kawhi Leonard. Leonard is widely expected to re-up with the Clippers on a two-year deal with a player option on the second year, but Jackson’s future is less certain. Though the New Orleans Pelicans recently signed former Charlotte Hornet Devonte’ Graham to a four-year, $47 million deal, they also reportedly have interest in Jackson after the departure of Lonzo Ball. The free agent point guard market seems to be drying up, as many teams have already found their new lead ball-handler.

The Clippers can offer Jackson a four-year, $40 million contract with his early Bird rights.

Jackson spoke of how much he values the Clippers’ culture after their season ended. He was a crucial piece in LA’s run to the Conference Finals, and his offense will be essential if they wish to remain competitive while Leonard recovers from ACL surgery.

Here’s hoping Preston dishes on Kawhi Leonard’s free agency status next.

