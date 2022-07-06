Clippers Rookie Shares Excitement For John Wall Addition

Skip to main content
LA Clippers rookie Jason Preston is excited to learn from John Wall

John Wall has officially signed with the LA Clippers, and his new teammates are understandably excited. Superstar forward Paul George already shared his reaction to the signing, but perhaps one of the more underrated aspects of this addition, will be the influence Wall can have on the team's young players.

Rookie point guard Jason Preston missed the entire 2021-22 campaign with an injured foot, but now ready to take the floor in just a few days for Summer League, Preston is ready to prove that he belongs in the NBA. Showing signs of an elite playmaker during his time in college, Preston projects as a floor general for the Clippers, a role that John Wall mastered at his peak.

When asked about the opportunity to learn under Wall, Preston said, "It's awesome, man. That's a really great point guard. Watching him in Washington, the stuff he was able to do, it's just unbelievable. So I'm really excited."

Having missed all of last season, Jason Preston was able to spend the year soaking in knowledge from other veterans on the Clippers roster, and the latest addition of John Wall will give him one more veteran to learn from. While there isn't much room for Preston in the current NBA rotation, he is under contract with the Clippers for at least two more seasons, meaning the young point guard still has time to make his presence felt in the league.

