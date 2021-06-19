Sports Illustrated home
Clippers Players Say Fans 'Deserve it' After Reaching First Conference Finals Ever

The Clippers know how much their fans suffered, and know they deserve some joy
On June 18, 2021, the Clippers won one of the most miraculous games in NBA playoff history. Down 25 points, the team somehow won by double digits to reach their first Conference Finals in franchise history. It was like a reverse of the 2015 collapse against the Houston Rockets in Game 6.

"They deserve it," Patrick Beverley said. "The city deserves it. You know, anyone, for as long as I've been here, been working our ass off trying to change the culture of this team. Try to, you know, make us one of those grit teams, those grinding teams. You know, for that to be on full display tonight is very special. Like anything in life, the cream always rise to the top. You get out what you put in, and as a team, as a unit, coaching staff, players, office, we put work into this for years, and you are fortunate that it's paying off."

From being the franchise that blew two 3-1 leads in five years, to being the first team in NBA history that overcame two 2-0 deficits in one playoffs, that narrative is starting to change. Instead of blowing a double-digit lead in Game 6, the Clippers overcame a 25 point deficit in Game 6. It was the type of moment fans will remember forever.

"It was reassuring to come back at the half and see the building packed and see our fans behind us," Reggie Jackson said. "We knew at some point we had to give them something to cheer for unless we could get the fans backing us and get the fans voices active, we could try to put our foot on the gas and really try to put Utah with their backs against the wall."

The LA Clippers have reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time ever, in the most dramatic way possible. Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns is on Sunday.

