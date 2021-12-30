Clippers' Shocked Reaction to Celtics Missing Historical Amount of Threes

The shorthanded LA Clippers somehow escaped with a victory against the shorthanded Boston Celtics in a game that the Celtics definitely won't be forgetting.

Somehow, the Celtics lost a game in which they grabbed 21 offensive rebounds, shot 20 more shots than the Clippers, but shot an astonishingly low 4/42 from three. To put that into perspective, the Celtics shot 9.5% from three on 42 attempts. It was something that both fans, and even the Clippers players, couldn't believe.

"Shit, when I looked up, I was like ‘god damn,'" Marcus Morris said. "A lot of them was open too. No knock to them, but shit, I would’ve never missed that many wide open. That’s all I can say."



For Terance Mann, playing in Boston was a homecoming for him. Mann had grown up a fan of the Celtics and Rajon Rondo, and this moment was a "dream come true" for him - he purchased roughly 20 seats in the arena for friends and family members. Despite the surreal homecoming, Mann also couldn't believe how many threes the Celtics missed.

"Oh wow, they did miss- oh wow!," Terance Mann said. "Um, yeah. It's zone, so it's hard to match up. They're good at cutting, they got a lot of open looks that they could've made, and that's what made us stay in the zone."

The Celtic's three-point shooting against the Clippers was so bad, it was actually the second-worst three-point shooting night in history.

The Clippers winning a game in which their opposition had 20 more field goal attempts from 21 offensive rebounds sounds surreal to say on paper, but it happened. It was a night Celtics won't forget anytime soon, and one Clipper fans were happy not to be on the other side of.

