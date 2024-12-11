Clippers Star Reacts to Kawhi Leonard Nearing Injury Return
After losing star forward Paul George in the offseason, the LA Clippers have desperately needed superstar Kawhi Leonard to show up and lead the team to the playoffs. Despite Leonard not touching the court yet this season, the Clippers are 14-11 and sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference.
The Clippers have been a top-ten defensive team in the NBA this season, even with one of the best defensive stars in league history sidelined. As their defense carries them to wins, Leonard's offense will be greatly valued when he returns.
Well, the time has finally come, and Leonard is expected to return in the coming weeks. The star forward has returned to practice for the first time this season, and the Clippers could not be in a better place going forward.
Clippers star guard Norman Powell has carried the offensive load while Leonard is out, averaging 23.6 points per game with absurd 49.2/48.6/84.0 shooting splits. He is shooting the third-highest three-point percentage in the league while leading the Clippers in scoring.
Powell joined the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis to discuss Leonard's return, and the Clippers star guard could not be more excited.
"[Kawhi Leonard] coming back is gonna be huge for us," Powell said. "It's gonna take the pressure off James [Harden]. It's gonna take the pressure of me getting double-teamed, face-guarded, and boxed-and-one. Having to guard Kawhi, he draws double-teams, like you can't guard him one-on-one for the full course of a game... He's a generational talent. When he's on the floor and he's healthy, he's top five in the league... It's going to elevate the team. He's a two-way threat."
The Clippers have seen success this season even without Leonard, so getting their superstar forward back on the court could legitimately make this Clippers squad a contender in the West. The trio of James Harden, Norman Powell, and Kawhi Leonard could be one of the top triads in the conference.
