Clippers Star's Honest Statement on Nikola Jokic Before Nuggets Playoffs
Five years ago, the LA Clippers were dismantled by the Denver Nuggets in a playoff series where they blew a 3-1 lead. It set off a domino effect where the Nuggets essentially owned the Clippers for multiple seasons.
This season, the Clippers have a chance to finally right their wrong. Unfortunately, they'll have to go through Nikola Jokic, the best NBA player in the world, to make it happen.
Even though many have Los Angeles favored in the matchup, Clippers star Ivica Zubac knows just how difficult the Nikola Jokic matchup will be.
“It’s gonna be tough," Zubac said. "He’s incredible. Best player in the league, for sure. He’s got so much stuff. You gotta mix in a lot of different coverages. It’s gonna be tough, for sure. But I think we have our advantages. I’m sure our coaching staff is gonna prepare us to be locked in from Game 1.”
There is no proper way to stop Nikola Jokic on the basketball court, but there is a proper way to play against him. The three-time MVP is one of the smartest players ever, and he will completely pick apart the Clippers if they don't defend him intelligently. Any advantage the Clippers may give due to slippage, Jokic will exploit.
The Denver Nuggets may be in the midst of a dysfunctional season that saw Michael Malone get fired, but that doesn't change the fact that Nikola Jokic is still the most dangerous basketball player in the world.
Related Articles
Latest James Harden Update After Injury in Thunder-Clippers Game
NBA Admits Massive Missed Call in Clippers vs OKC Thunder
James Harden Breaks Silence on Injury Scare in Clippers-Thunder