Clippers Star Sends Message To Norman Powell After Heat Trade News

John Collins is a 6-foot-9 PF that will be 28 once the season begins



He is an elite lob threat that can snipe from deep shooting 40% on threes last season



He just came off a season averaging:



19.0 PTS

8.2 REB

2.0 AST

1.0 STL

1.0 BLK

53/40/85 splits pic.twitter.com/KCfmcOMyM5