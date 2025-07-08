Clippers Star Sends Message To Norman Powell After Heat Trade News
The LA Clippers are gearing up for another run at the Western Conference Playoffs next postseason, and they've acquired a few extra pieces to do so.
Beyond signing former Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez to a free agent deal, LA traded Norman Powell and a second-round pick for Utah's John Collins. Last season, Collins averaged 19 points, 8.2 rebounds, and two assists on 53 percent shooting from the field and just under 40 percent from three.
In exchange, the Miami Heat landed Powell, who averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals on 48 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent on three-pointers.
The Heat are certainly ecstatic at their return despite giving up Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson, but the Clippers may have a difficult time saying goodbye to Powell. Star center Ivica Zubac was the first.
"Go kill it my brother," he wrote to Powell on Instagram.
The Clippers now set their sights on next season with a core featuring Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Zubac, Collins, and Lopez. Concerning the second of their two additions, Clippers president Lawrence Frank was only complimentary.
"He's in his prime," Frank said of Collins. "He's a power forward who can also play some small-ball 5. He's someone who brings great athleticism, has shown the ability to score at all three levels. He's tremendous runner, roller, vertical threat.
"I think James (Harden) will be able to unlock certain parts of his game that can unlock our team."
