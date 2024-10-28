Clippers Star's Heartfelt Message on Warriors Coach Who Tragically Passed
Dejan Milojević was one of the most beloved coaches on not only the Golden State Warriors but across the entire NBA. When he tragically passed away last season, it shook players around the world. Even today, Clippers center Ivica Zubac feels emotional remembering him.
After the Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, Ivica Zubac was asked about
Milojević and how much he still remembers him to this day. Zubac proceeded to give an emotional answer about the late coach. and the two were closer friends than people realized.
“I think about him a lot, especially when we come play over here against the Warriors," Zubac said. "Not seeing him behind the bench is tough. He was an amazing dude. Every time we come into the city, I would go to his apartment, his wife would make us dinner, we’d play cards."
Milojević wasn't just a mentor to Warriors players, but European big men around the world. Zubac credits Milojević for the development of his left hook shot.
"He was a really special guy, I learned a lot from him, and throughout my years in the league he would give me advice," Zubac said. He pushed me a lot to trust my left hook shot, most of the teams try and take away my right hook, he told me to always trust it, he’d say ‘you have a good touch, you" have a good left hand, we need to see that more.’ I really miss him."
European big men have made a huge mark in the modern NBA. If that proves anything, it proves Dejan Milojević was a very successful coach.
