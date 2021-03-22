NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Clippers Still a Betting Favorite to Land Kyle Lowry if he's Traded

Clippers Still a Betting Favorite to Land Kyle Lowry if he's Traded

Vegas still believes the Clippers are a favorite to land Kyle Lowry
Author:
Publish date:

Vegas still believes the Clippers are a favorite to land Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry has stated he's going to retire a Toronto Raptor, his agent has stated the trade rumors are false, but Vegas still isn't quite convinced.

According to the betting odds from Betonline.ag, the Clippers are still the second-favorite team to land Kyle Lowry if he's traded from the Toronto Raptors; the main favorite is the Miami Heat.

ExFrXsnWYAEi90R

At this point, it seems like it doesn't matter what Kyle Lowry does or says, there will always be a never-ending narrative about him leaving the Toronto Raptors. Just a week ago, there were reports that the Clippers were "dissuaded" by Lowry's contract. Since that week, new rumors ramped up that Lowry preferred to be traded to the Miami Heat because of his friendship with Jimmy Butler. Those new rumors, combined with Miami's assets, are what propelled the team to become the betting favorite.

A week ago, it would have been fair to say that Kyle Lowry was going to remain a Toronto Raptor for at least the rest of the season. Every week seems to introduce new pieces of information which change that story. The NBA trade deadline is in three days on March 25, if Kyle Lowry is still a Raptor by then, then this entire saga can close until the offseason. Until then, his story will be a news rollercoaster. 

Related Stories

NBA Insider Explains Why He Likes Lakers Over Clippers This Season

Paul George: Lonzo, LaMelo Ball Have 'Star Potential'

Paul George Disses NCAA Over Unfair Treatment of Female Athletes

USATSI_15376462
News

LA Clippers Interested in Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic

USATSI_13781843_168384702_lowres
News

Clippers Still a Betting Favorite to Land Kyle Lowry if he's Traded

USATSI_15660972_168384702_lowres
News

Former Clippers GM and NBA Legend Elgin Baylor Passes Away

USATSI_15768600_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard Purchases $17 Million Home in Los Angeles

Jan 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Mar 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) as he goes up for a dunk in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Blowout Win over the Charlotte Hornets

USATSI_15352023
News

Zach Lowe on the LA Clippers: 'I wouldn't Pick Them over the Lakers.'

USATSI_15768300_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George says Lonzo and LaMelo Ball have 'star potential'