Clippers Teammate Reveals What Kawhi Leonard is Like Off Camera

Quiet and reserved with the media, LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has always gotten good reports from his teammates. With several players over the years revealing that he laughs, cracks jokes, and interacts just like everyone else, the two-time Finals MVP is seemingly a different person off camera.

When asked on a recent podcast if he's ever made Kawhi laugh, Clippers G/F Terance Mann recalled multiple instances, saying Leonard is indeed a fun guy off camera.

"Honesty, behind camera or when we're chilling, he's laughing more than he's not," Mann said of Leonard. "He's laughing, cracking jokes, he just gives ya'll that persona because he doesn't really care what ya'll think about him. He's not into making people think - he's like whatever they think of me, honestly he don't care."

This testimony from Mann is consistent with what Kawhi's teammates have said for years; however, he continues to get tagged as quiet, simply because of the person he portrays on camera. It is well known by now that Leonard is funny and outgoing with his teammates, but the outside world rarely gets to see that.

Fans will have an opportunity for much more Kawhi content this upcoming season, as the superstar forward is expected to be ready by opening night. Whether in the form of elite basketball play, or the occasional laugh during a media session, it will be good to have Kawhi back.

