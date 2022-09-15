Clippers Veteran Reveals What to Expect From Kawhi Leonard and John Wall

In a recent interview with Andrew Greif of the LA Times, LA Clippers forward Robert Covington answered several questions, including one about the additions of Kawhi Leonard and John Wall to last year's group.

"They’re going to be the key additions," Covington told Greif. "From what we have, they’re key additions. John has been a prolific name in this league for years, Kawhi is Kawhi, everyone knows who Kawhi is and what his track record is and Kawhi is a guy who knows how to win so when you bring back that kind of veteran and leadership I don’t know what more people can say is just you have to fear every night. You have to fear with those guys healthy. You have to fear because they’re threats and they’re major threats with the rest of what we have, we have weapons all through the board."

Without Kawhi Leonard for all of last season, and without Paul George for most of last season, the Clippers had to establish an identity that was primarily independent of their two stars. With role players like Robert Covington establishing themselves as key pieces for this group, there will be an added level of confidence once the team's star players are reinserted.

Adding John Wall to that group bolsters this, and like Covington said, there is a level of fear this team can place in their opponents.

