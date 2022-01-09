The Clippers Voice Frustrations After Losing Streak Continues

The Clippers aren't playing good basketball. They've lost three games in a row, have lost five straight at home, and are two games under .500.

The team knows they aren't playing good basketball, and everyone who spoke postgame after losing to the Grizzlies voiced that frustration.

"We really lose the same way, every time," Nicolas Batum said in dissatisfaction.

Going into today's game against the Grizzlies, the Clippers allowed 88 offensive rebounds in five games - an average of 17.6 a game. During this five-game home losing streak, they've lost by an average of 15.2 points a game. At some point, it becomes about pride to let fans have an enjoyable product.

"The fans aren't having fun watching us play," Batum said.

Ty Lue additionally preached that the Clippers have to be more physical as a team. It's not a lineup issue, it's not an IQ issue, it's a pride and physicality issue.

"We just have to go out there and fight," Reggie Jackson said. "On the offensive boards, we continue to get beat up. We have to get chippy... Gotta take pride as a team."

Every single member of the Clipper organization who spoke at the podium voiced some level of frustration. Nicolas Batum emphasized that the team needs to start actually playing like a team, Reggie Jackson mentioned having individual pride, and Ty Lue mentioned physicality.

"We definitely feel like we're not just letting ourselves down, but the coaching staff, and even the fanbase," Reggie Jackson said.

The vibes were some of the worst in years after today's loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, but they weren't completely defeated. They know with more repetition, there is a chance for improvement.

"We've gotta finish plays," Batum said. "That's the main focus right now. That's easy to correct in practice."

Simply put, the Clippers aren't a fun basketball team right now. They aren't having fun playing, and aren't fun to watch. They're easily one of the most frustrating teams to watch in the league. The first step towards winning is having fun, and that's what they hope to do tomorrow against the Atlanta Hawks.

"We don't have PG, we don't have Kawhi," Batum said. "We don't have two of the top-15 players in the NBA... We just have to play as a team, and get back to having fun."

