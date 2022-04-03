Clippers vs Pelicans Injury Report

The LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans face off in a pivotal game for the Pelicans potentially getting the 8th seed.

The Clippers will get Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, and Nicolas Batum all back, but they'll remain shorthanded as they miss their usual suspects. The following players are out for the Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (knee), Norman Powell (foot), Brandon Boston (non-covid illness), Jason Preston (foot), and Jay Scrubb (foot).

The Pelicans will be in a far healthier situation than the Clippers. New Orleans will only be missing three total players: Jared Haper (G-League), Kira Lewis (knee), and Zion Williamson foot). Despite missing their three players, New Orleans still has their main starters who carried them throughout the season.

If the Pelicans defeat the Clippers, it'll put the Pelicans only 2.5 games behind the Clippers with three games left in the season and a tiebreaker advantage. If the Clippers defeat the Pelicans, then it'll give the Clippers a 4.5 game advantage - effectively locking LA in the 8th seed.

The Pelicans have actually defeated the Clippers six games straight, by an average of double digits - so defeating LA is a very possible scenario. It's easy to see that the Clippers are essentially locked in the 8th seed, but this game will prove that's not quite the point. Not only that, but for morale's sake, the Clippers need to be a team that's defeated them every time since January 2021.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Passing Kareem on Bucks Scoring List

DeMar DeRozan Apologized For Missing Game-Winning Free Throw Against Clippers

Kevin Durant Gives Injury Update on Ankle