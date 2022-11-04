Skip to main content
Clippers vs. Spurs Injury Report Revealed

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers are San Antonio Spurs both have injuries to report
The LA Clippers are looking to make it three wins in a row, as they take on the San Antonio Spurs in the final game of their mini road trip. After this game in San Antonio, the Clippers will head back home to face the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

For the Clippers, their injury report looks the way it has for a few games now. Kawhi Leonard is still out with injury management, Robert Covington is still in health and safety protocols, and the team's two rookies Jason Preston and Moussa Diabate are in the G-League.

For the Spurs, their injury report is pretty extensive. They will be without Dominick Barlow, Charles Bassey, Romeo Langford, Isaiah Roby, and Blake Wesley. Zach Collins, who was on the injury report for right heel soreness, is available.

This is a game the Clippers should win, even without Kawhi Leonard. The team found a way to get two wins against the Houston Rockets, and needs to make it a third against the Spurs. While they have played well to start the year, San Antonio cannot match the Clippers' talent.

Having dropped some winnable games to start the season, the Clippers need to make up ground by taking care of business against teams like the Spurs. If they can, it will be a successful road trip. 

