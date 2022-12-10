Clippers vs. Wizards: How to Watch and Betting Odds

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers are finishing off a four-game road trip against the Washington Wizards on Saturday evening. It is a homecoming game for Wizards legend John Wall, as the veteran point guard has yet to play in front of his former fanbase. Having made one trip back to Washington as a member of the Rockets, Wall played against his former team during a time fans were not allowed in the building, making this his true return game.

The Wizards will give Wall a tribute video, and he will certainly receive a standing ovation when his name is announced in the starting lineup. With Reggie Jackson sidelined due to rest, Wall will start in his place, making it a perfect homecoming for the former Wizards star.

While a lot of attention will be on Wall's return, the Clippers will quickly need to recenter their focus on securing a win. The team has struggled on this road trip, dropping two of the first three games, with their only win coming in the final seconds against a very shorthanded Charlotte Hornets team.

The Clippers are looking to make it an even 2-2 road trip before they head back home to face the red hot Boston Celtics.

How to Watch

This game will be broadcasted on BallySports, with tip-off scheduled for 4:00 PM PST.

Betting Odds

Spread: WAS +5.5, LAC -5.5

Money: WAS +184, LAC -220

Over/Under: 219.5

Odds curtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

