    • October 16, 2021
    Clippers Waive Harry Giles, Give Final Roster Spot to Isaiah Hartenstein

    Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

    The LA Clippers have waived Harry Giles and given their final roster spot to Isaiah Hartenstein
    The LA Clippers have officially made a decision on their final roster spot. The team announced Saturday morning that Harry Giles had been waived, which paves the way for Isaiah Hartenstein to fill the last roster vacancy.

    The Clippers signed both Hartenstein and Giles to non-guaranteed deals ahead of training camp in order to compete for the team's final roster spot. While Giles was solid, and should certainly land somewhere in the NBA, Hartenstein was just too good to turn away. In four pre-season contests, Hartenstein averaged 7.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 3.5 APG in just 13.3 minutes per contest. His pre-season was highlighted by a performance of 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks in just 16 minutes of action.

    For Giles, he will now have an opportunity to sign anywhere with an open roster spot. While he is unlikely to get a guaranteed deal somewhere, his performance in the pre-season certainly warrants another team taking a look at him. In four pre-season contests, Giles averaged 6.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 1.5 APG on 40.9% from the field. His rebounding ability stood out the most, with his 7.5 RPG leading the Clippers during the pre-season. Giles put up these numbers in just over 13 minutes per contest, so there is reason for another team to be intrigued by what he can provide as an insurance big man.

    The Clippers will spend the next week practicing before opening their season on October 21st against the Golden State Warriors.

