    • October 28, 2021
    Collin Sexton Silences Heckling Fan Who Called Him 'Trash'
    Cleveland Cavaliers young star Collin Sexton acknowledged a heckling fan during Wednesday's win over the LA Clippers
    If anything from Wednesday's game between the LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers could be described as trash, it was the offensive output from the Clippers. Scoring just 79 points, the Clippers put up the fewest number of points in a game since last year's 50-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Cavs were in control from start to finish, but that did not stop a fan from heckling Cleveland's young star Collin Sexton.

    Andrew Grief of the LA Times reported during the first half of Wednesday's matchup that a fan was repeatedly calling Collin Sexton 'trash' despite his solid performance. Grief reported that at one point, Sexton turned to the fan and asked, "Me?" At this point, Sexton already had 16 points. He finished with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals on 12/20 shooting, which is far from 'trash.'

    Through five games, Sexton is averaging 20.4 PPG on 51.9% from the field. The Cavaliers have won three straight games, all against quality opponents, and it has been largely due to the solid play of their young guard. The Clippers will only play the Cavs one more time this season, and it will come on March 14th in Cleveland.

    Heckling fans are always part of the game; however, certain players seem to feed off of it more than others. While Sexton is still young, Wednesday's performance is perhaps a message to future fans who consider lighting a fire under a player who is already hungry.

