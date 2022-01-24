Skip to main content
Report: Confusion on Clippers' Objectives for Trade Deadline

Report: Confusion on Clippers' Objectives for Trade Deadline

The Clippers have always been one of the quietest front offices.

The Clippers have always been one of the quietest front offices.

For years, the LA Clippers have been one of the quietest front offices in the NBA. No one saw it coming when they traded Blake Griffin or Tobias Harris. Just like no one saw it coming when they acquired Paul George.

That same sense of mystery still applies to this year's trade deadline. A recent report from Kelly Iko of The Athletic states that there is "some confusion from an outsider’s perspective on the Clippers’ objectives heading into the deadline."

Jake Fischer reported last week that there was a chance that the Clippers could be sellers at the trade deadline if Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were unavailable this season, however, the entire report was speculation on what the Clippers could be doing.

Read More

As of last week, sources told AllClippers that the team genuinely doesn't know if they're shutting down Paul George or not. Whatever happens with him is truly a waiting game at this point, so it would make complete sense for executives to not know the Clippers' objectives for the trade deadline. Coupled with the fact that the organization is fairly leakproof, Iko's report should not come as a surprise.

The LA Clippers are currently 23-25, making them the 9th seed. They're still only 2.5 games away from the 6th seed, but also 4.5 games away from the 11th seed. They've figured out a way to relatively keep afloat without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but the team also doesn't own their pick this season. Even if both of their superstars are out for the season, the team still has no incentive to not make the playoffs.

Sources: Update on Paul George's Elbow Injury

Photo: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Spotted at LA Rams Playoff Game

Rate The Trade: Goran Dragic to The LA Clippers

USATSI_17553048_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Confusion on Clippers' Objectives for Trade Deadline

1 minute ago
AP20072785324690.0
News

Updated Injury Report: Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

1 hour ago
1236852848.0
News

Report: LA Clippers Have Shown Interest in John Wall

2 hours ago
Anthony-Edwards-NBA
News

Anthony Edwards Gives Update on Knee Injury

7 hours ago
USATSI_17552984_168390270_lowres
News

Mitchell Robinson Speaks on Injury Sustained Against Clippers

22 hours ago
c1522230-c18e-4ff4-bffc-e15af4b5c4d9.
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Jan 23, 2022
barrett-dribble-clippers-scaled-e1642968674968
News

Game Recap: New York Knicks Defeat LA Clippers 110-102

Jan 23, 2022
dm_220121_DM_NBA_GRAYSON_ALLEN_KICKED_OUT1387
News

Milwaukee Bucks Coach Shares Thoughts on Grayson Allen Injuring Alex Caruso

Jan 22, 2022