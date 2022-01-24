Report: Confusion on Clippers' Objectives for Trade Deadline

For years, the LA Clippers have been one of the quietest front offices in the NBA. No one saw it coming when they traded Blake Griffin or Tobias Harris. Just like no one saw it coming when they acquired Paul George.

That same sense of mystery still applies to this year's trade deadline. A recent report from Kelly Iko of The Athletic states that there is "some confusion from an outsider’s perspective on the Clippers’ objectives heading into the deadline."

Jake Fischer reported last week that there was a chance that the Clippers could be sellers at the trade deadline if Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were unavailable this season, however, the entire report was speculation on what the Clippers could be doing.

As of last week, sources told AllClippers that the team genuinely doesn't know if they're shutting down Paul George or not. Whatever happens with him is truly a waiting game at this point, so it would make complete sense for executives to not know the Clippers' objectives for the trade deadline. Coupled with the fact that the organization is fairly leakproof, Iko's report should not come as a surprise.

The LA Clippers are currently 23-25, making them the 9th seed. They're still only 2.5 games away from the 6th seed, but also 4.5 games away from the 11th seed. They've figured out a way to relatively keep afloat without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but the team also doesn't own their pick this season. Even if both of their superstars are out for the season, the team still has no incentive to not make the playoffs.

