Cooper Flagg Makes Strong Kawhi Leonard Statement Before NBA Draft
The Dallas Mavericks are set to select Cooper Flagg first overall in Wednesday's 2025 NBA Draft, and not only are they getting the top prospect in this year's class, but they could be getting a future Hall of Famer.
In his lone season at Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game with 48.1/38.5/84.0 shooting splits, becoming the top two-way player in college basketball, and could ultimately get to that level in the NBA.
Flagg has drawn many comparisons ahead of getting drafted, from Jayson Tatum to Scottie Pippen, but the most accurate might be LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. The two-time NBA Finals MVP and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is elite on both sides of the ball, and that is exactly how Flagg wants to be at the next level.
Ahead of Wednesday's draft, Flagg was asked who he thinks his NBA player comparison is, and the answer is not too surprising.
"I like to think that I could play like Kawhi [Leonard]," Flagg said. "Just such a good two-way talent. I don't know if I actually do or not, but I think my friends would say someone like that as well."
With how Flagg dominated in college, he is undoubtedly Kawhi-esque, but it all comes down to how his game translates to the next level. Leonard started out as more of a defensive presence before growing into his offensive game, and on an already star-studded Mavericks team, Flagg could do the same.