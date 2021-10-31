Damian Lillard Reacts to Breaking Shooting Slump Against Clippers

Before his 25-point performance in a win over the LA Clippers on Friday night, Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard had been off to a dreadful start to the 2021-22 NBA season. Coming into that matchup against the Clippers, Lillard was averaging just 17.8 PPG on 17.1% from deep; however, according to Lillard, he was unfazed by the slow start.

When Dame was asked after Friday's win about finally breaking out of his slump, Bleacher Report's Sean Highkin reported that Lillard said, "I’ve been around long enough to know it’s part of the game. I’ve had stretches where I scored 50 points a game for 4 games. You can’t enjoy that without also knowing that when shit goes south, that’s also part of the game."

The 25-point performance against the Clippers was enough to secure the win, even with Paul George adding 42 points of his own. This was the first time Damian Lillard had beaten Paul George since George arrived to Los Angeles as member of the Clippers. The two teams will face off again on November 9th for the third time in just two weeks.

The Portland Trail Blazers have improved to 3-2 on the season, while the Clippers have fallen to 1-4. Both teams expect to be in the playoff picture, so these head to head matchups hold a lot of importance.

Related Articles

Paul George Admits Fatigue as Workload Increases Without Kawhi Leonard

Ty Lue Reveals How Clippers Shut Down Damian Lillard

Steph Curry Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics