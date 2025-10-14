David Adelman Reacts to NSFW Viral Clippers Shirts About Nuggets Series
The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets matched up in the first round of the 2025 Western Conference playoffs last season, as the two 50-win sides went down to the wire with the Nuggets taking home the seven-game series victory. Both teams also made improvements this offseason, so a playoff rematch could very well be in the cards.
During that series, especially in the final four games, Denver was able to capitalize on second-chance points and points off turnovers, winning three of those last four games and ultimately securing the series victory. That lack of effort led to assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy creating some NSFW shirts for the Clippers, trying to get his players to get back on defense.
Before the Nuggets and Clippers' preseason contest this past weekend, Denver's head coach, David Adelman, was asked about the NSFW shirt.
“I mean, they're cool t-shirts,” Adelman said before Sunday night's game. “When I saw it, I kind of immediately thought of what we felt after the OKC series. That's the last thing you see or you thought of your season. So I'm sure that should be impactful for them."
Even though the Clippers lacked effort at times against the Nuggets, Adelman acknowledged Denver did the same thing against the Oklahoma City Thunder, causing them to lose that series in seven games.
"We didn't make shirts, but I definitely understand that feeling of defining, ‘this is why we weren't playing in round two.' That's just what I imagine was going on," Adelman added. "Obviously, I'm not there, so I don't know, but it's their thing, so that's all I have to do.”
Clippers' Mentality Going Into This Season
The Clippers continued their trend with the shirts, making one for offense reading "Get the H.E.C.K. to the corner." While not as NSFW as the defensive shirt, it gets the point across of playing with effort and being intentional.
While a lot of attention on the Clippers this season will be regarding the ongoing investigation into them, this is a team that can truly contend for a title if they're healthy and the new pieces work on this roster. Veterans like Chris Paul and James Harden should be extra motivated, as they'll look to cap off their careers with a coveted NBA Finals ring.
However, in order to do so, Paul, Harden, and the rest of the team will need to make sure they are playing with effort and being intentional on both ends of the floor, just as the t-shirts emphasize.