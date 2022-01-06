Skip to main content
Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Javale McGee, and Landry Shamet Out for Suns Against Clippers

Both the Clippers and Suns will be very shorthanded on Thursday.

Once again, a marquee NBA matchup is marred by injuries. The Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers are having their second Conference Finals rematch of the season, but for the second time, the matchup will be devoid of some star players.

For the Clippers, they'll be missing the following players: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Luke Kennard, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jason Preston. Nicolas Batum and Brandon Boston are questionable.

The Phoenix Suns will be missing: Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Javale McGee, Elfrid Payton, Abdel Nader, Frank Kaminsky, and Dario Saric.

Both the Clippers and Suns are missing their starting and backup big men. However, the Suns are still in a way more fortunate situation than the Clippers - they still have both Devin Booker and Chris Paul. If there's anything we've learned from this horrible COVID-filled NBA season, it's that whoever has their superstars will likely survive. It doesn't matter how depleted a team is, as long as their best players are available, the margin for error is so much bigger. 

Unfortunately for the Clippers, they'll have to play Devin Booker and Chris Paul without their two best players and without their x-factor in Luke Kennard. The Clippers managed to beat the Suns once this season without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, but the Suns didn't have Devin Booker in that matchup. 

The two teams will face off in their second Conference Finals rematch on Thursday, September 6.

