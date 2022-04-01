DeMar DeRozan Apologized For Missing Game-Winning Free Throw Against Clippers

In a game that looked like the Clippers were about to win, DeMar DeRozan came out as a hero.

DeRozan may have missed the game-winning free throw against the Clippers, but his fourth quarter heroics were the only reason why the Chicago Bulls went into overtime. Despite missing the free throw, DeRozan put up a monstrous 50 point game on 65% shooting - that didn't stop DeRozan from beating himself up about missing the free throw.

"It felt like a bomb went off inside my head," DeRozan said. "Just frustrated with myself."

The LA Clippers had an epic collapse in the final 7 seconds of the game, it was truly something to behold. The Clippers had a 3 point lead with 7 seconds and somehow managed to commit two horrible fouls in a row on DeMar DeRozan that gave him four free throws. Despite the collapse and some questionable officiating, the Clippers still gave DeRozan tremendous praise for his performance.

"He may be the only one in the world who can make those shots," Nicolas Batum said. "We tried everything."

The Chicago Bulls are fighting to avoid both a play-in spot and the sixth seed. Meanwhile, the Clippers still have a 3.5 game cushion on the eighth seed. Their spot isn't absolutely guaranteed, but the team does close the season facing both the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Gives Injury Update on Ankle

Ty Lue Compares Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant

Paul George Credits Kobe Bryant as Inspiration For Injury Return