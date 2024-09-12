DeMar DeRozan Omits Major Names From Controversial Basketball List
The Los Angeles basketball scene is one of the greatest in the world. Lots of players have come out of the city and gone on to become great NBA players. The list of stars from LA is so big, it's hard to pick only a handful of players.
During his recent book tour to promote his new memoir, DeMar DeRozan was asked by a member of ESPN's First Take about his four best basketball players from Los Angeles: a Mount Rushmore. Here is who DeRozan listed.
"Ooh, LA basketball Mount Rushmore," DeRozan said again. "I'm going take myself out of it. I'm gonna go with James Harden, I'm gonna go with Russell Westbrook. I'm gonna go with Kawhi Leonard. And I'm gonna go with Klay [Thompson]."
It's hard to choose only four players without someone being left out. Paul Pierce is considered one of the best players to ever come out of Los Angeles, and Paul George is also at the top of the list.
James Harden had one of the greatest offensive stretches in NBA history and Russell Westbrook did stats-wise from his position will never be matched. Kawhi Leonard and Klay Thompson both created incredible careers for themselves with six combined NBA Championships between them.
DeMar DeRozan himself is also one of the best basketball players to come out of Los Angeles and he will chance a chance to show the world why that is again this season.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement