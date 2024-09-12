All Clippers

DeMar DeRozan Omits Major Names From Controversial Basketball List

DeMar DeRozan's list of basketball players is missing a couple of big name players.

Mar 27, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) loses the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles basketball scene is one of the greatest in the world. Lots of players have come out of the city and gone on to become great NBA players. The list of stars from LA is so big, it's hard to pick only a handful of players.

During his recent book tour to promote his new memoir, DeMar DeRozan was asked by a member of ESPN's First Take about his four best basketball players from Los Angeles: a Mount Rushmore. Here is who DeRozan listed.

"Ooh, LA basketball Mount Rushmore," DeRozan said again. "I'm going take myself out of it. I'm gonna go with James Harden, I'm gonna go with Russell Westbrook. I'm gonna go with Kawhi Leonard. And I'm gonna go with Klay [Thompson]."

It's hard to choose only four players without someone being left out. Paul Pierce is considered one of the best players to ever come out of Los Angeles, and Paul George is also at the top of the list.

James Harden had one of the greatest offensive stretches in NBA history and Russell Westbrook did stats-wise from his position will never be matched. Kawhi Leonard and Klay Thompson both created incredible careers for themselves with six combined NBA Championships between them.

DeMar DeRozan himself is also one of the best basketball players to come out of Los Angeles and he will chance a chance to show the world why that is again this season.

