DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Cancelled Meeting With Clippers

Back in the offseason, there was legitimate buzz surrounding the possibility of DeMar DeRozan returning home to Los Angeles to join the Clippers or the Lakers. It of course never happened, as he is now amidst an All-NBA campaign with the Chicago Bulls; however, according to DeMar, the Clippers were a real possibility.

In a recent episode of Serge Ibaka's "How Hungry Are You?" YouTube series, DeRozan joined the show for a discussion with his former teammate. The two discussed a multitude of topics, with one being DeMar's complicated free agency situation.

For context, the episode was filmed in the offseason, but was just recently published to YouTube. When asked about the reportedly cancelled meeting he had set up with the LA Clippers, DeRozan said, "Nothing but respect to Lawrence Frank and the whole Clippers organization. Great people. It definitely was an opportunity that presented itself. I think for me, the Chicago thing just took off."

DeRozan added that if the Clippers would have met with him a day earlier, it could have worked; however, with Chicago's offer being what it was, there was never much chance for the Clippers to match that number. DeRozan said he would have been willing to take a small pay cut had Kyle Lowry been in LA, but admitted that at that point, the available money would have been too little anyways.

Ultimately, DeRozan signed with the Chicago Bulls, and the fit has been great for both sides.

