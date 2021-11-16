Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    DeMar DeRozan Reveals How Close he was to Signing With Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers
    DeMar was very close to playing in LA.
    DeMar DeRozan was very close to playing in Los Angeles. In a recent interview with Chris Haynes, DeRozan revealed just how close he was to signing with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

    “I felt like going to the Lakers was a done deal and that we were going to figure it out. I was going to come home,” DeRozan said to Haynes. “The business side of things just didn’t work out. A couple of things didn’t align. It didn’t work out. It’s just part of the business, part of the game. My next option was definitely Chicago. So, looking back at it, it worked out well."

    In terms of the Clippers, there was also a shot for DeRozan to join them as well. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they just didn't really have the assets nor the cap space to sign DeRozan.

    "They didn’t have much, but it was a conversation that was brought up and it didn’t get as far as the Lakers’ situation," DeRozan said. "Both L.A. teams were definitely a big possibility for me."

    Sources told AllClippers in the past that DeRozan definitely had some level of interest in joining the Clippers, but he was never going to accept the MLE offer. The rumors and fuel online about joining a Los Angeles team for a discount were simply untrue, especially with what Chicago was offering him.

    DeRozan may not be playing at home like he wanted to be, but it definitely seems like he found a new home in Chicago. For now, the only question to ask is "what if?"

