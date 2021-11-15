Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    DeMar DeRozan Reveals Special Meaning Behind His Performance in Los Angeles Against the Clippers
    DeMar DeRozan Reveals Special Meaning Behind His Performance in Los Angeles Against the Clippers

    Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had a special game against the Clippers on Sunday
    AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

    Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had a special game against the Clippers on Sunday

    DeMar DeRozan had a special night in Los Angeles on Sunday against the Clippers, and according to him, it was much more special than many knew. DeRozan, who is from the Los Angeles area and went to USC, always enjoys coming back home to play in Staples Center; however, this one was different.

    When asked postgame about his performance Sunday night, DeRozan mentioned that this was his first game in Los Angeles since the passing of his father, who he had a very close relationship with. "I wish he was here," DeRozan said.

    Because of his Los Angeles ties, many believed he may attempt to join either the LA Clippers or Los Angeles Lakers this offseason; however, he received an offer from the  Chicago Bulls that he could not pass up. DeRozan is off to a fantastic start to his Bulls career, averaging 26.1 PPG for a ream that current sits at 9-4, just a half game back from the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

    The multiyear deal DeRozan got from the Bulls is currently paying off for both sides, as Chicago finally looks to be playoff bound after a rough last few years. DeMar DeRozan and his teammate Zach LaVine are currently 6th and 7th in the NBA in scoring, and showed the Clippers on Sunday night why these Bulls are so dangerous.

    While the win and the 35-point performance on Sunday was already special for DeRozan, he revealed postgame that doing it for his late father made it that much more important.

