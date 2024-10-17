DeMar DeRozan's Status for LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings
Tonight marks the final pre-season games for both the Los Angeles Clippers and their Pacific Division rivals the Sacramento Kings.
The last time these two teams faced off, the Kings were propelled by their star center Domantas Sabonis, who led his team in points, rebounds, and assists that night. Tonight, a new addition to the team will be looking to make some noise of his own and hopefully contribute his fair share.
It was revealed that the Sacramento Kings will be playing the Compton native, DeMar DeRozan tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.
As it stands, the Sacramento Kings have been winless during the preseason with the team going 0-4. Two of the losses came against their cross-town rivals the Golden State Warriors. In the King's last game against the Utah Jazz, DeMar DeRozan was able to log an impressive 5 steals while also tallying 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists on 40% shooting.
With tonight being Sacramento's final preseason game before the regular season begins for them on October 24. While many harbor the feelings that the preseason doesn't really matter, it would be great for the team's morale to get one win under their belts before the regular season begins.
The Kings look to continue their newfound streak of playoff appearances this season and you can catch them and the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement