DeMarcus Cousins Officially Signs 10-Day Contract With LA Clippers

After a week of speculation, DeMarcus Cousins is officially a Clipper.

The Clippers are desperately in need of a third-string center as Serge Ibaka has remained out since March 15. Not only has Serge been out for almost a month, there hasn't been a sign for when he'll return. As a direct result, the Clippers have signed DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract; the Clippers sent an official press release announcing the signing today:

"Cousins, 30, holds career averages of 20.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 590 appearances with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.The 6-foot-10 center is one of 11 players in NBA history to average at least 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists."

Cousins was currently averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 20.2 minutes for the Houston Rockets this season. He'll likely play behind Ivica Zubac, and play backup center minutes for the LA Clippers. AllClippers has no inside information on if they plan on keeping him beyond the 10 days, so this contract will be a critical evaluation period.

Marcus Morris already previously tweeted that he was looking forward to having Cousins on the team, and Patrick Patterson was actively recruiting Cousins as well.

Earlier today, AllClippers dissected how exactly Cousins would fit on the Clippers. It's a bit interesting to see how the fit will be, considering that they're lacking athleticism. Despite that, he'll definitely be an upgrade over forcing Patrick Patterson to play center.

Related Stories

Paul George Believes Rajon Rondo Will Hold LA Clippers More Accountable

Rajon Rondo Speaks After Making LA Clippers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Blowout Win over the Los Angeles Lakers