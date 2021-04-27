NewsGamedaySI.COM
DeMarcus Cousins Reacts To Signing With LA Clippers

DeMarcus Cousins loves his new team.
DeMarcus Cousins loves his new team.

The Clippers have officially signed DeMarcus Cousins to a contract for the rest of the season, and he loves his new team.

Cousins hasn't had much time to get acclimated with the Clippers' playbook, but he's done his best with limited minutes. In 11 minutes he's been averaging 6.3 PPG, 4,5 RPG, 1.3 APG. All of Cousin's new Clipper teammates gone to bat to make sure the NBA world knows how great of a teammate DeMarcus Cousins truly is. Cousins can't believe how great the chemistry is on the Clippers.

"It's a joy to come to work every day," Cousins said. Super chill environment. Everyone comes in and works their tail off. Always a good mood in the locker room. It's crazy that it's to the point where every single person in our building gets along. You can go hold a conversation with the team chef, the team masseuse, whatever the case may be."

For a team that had questionable chemistry issues last season, it's a great sign to hear a blunt newcomer like DeMarcus Cousins speak glowingly about team harmony.

The Clippers have an incredibly important week in the next couple of days, facing both the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets. They can finish the week anywhere from the 2nd seed to the 4th seed.

