Denver Nuggets Champion Making Injury Return vs Clippers
Even though it's early, the Denver Nuggets haven't quite lived up to the expectations that many expected of the championship-contending team. After failing to reach the NBA Finals last season, many expected them to come out this season with a vengeance, instead, they have a 10-7 record.
One of the biggest reasons why the Nuggets have been underperforming is because they've missed numerous members of their starting lineup for extended periods of time. One of those members was championship forward Aaron Gordon. Fortunately for the Nuggets, it looks like the team will finally be getting him back.
After missing 10 games due to a right calf strain injury, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has been upgraded from doubtful to available for the team. It's the first time that the entire Nuggets starting lineup will be available since November 4.
Through seven games this season, Gordon is averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 53/55/85 shooting from the field. Even though Jamal Murray is technically the team's second-best player, one could argue that Gordon is the second most important player on the team. His ability to guard multiple players on the defensive end, spread the floor, and pose as a lob threat makes him a multi-dimensional threat.
The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
