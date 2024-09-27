Denver Nuggets Coach Makes Strong Statement on Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook is entering his 17th season in the NBA. Spending the last two seasons with the LA Clippers, Westbrook is now with the Denver Nuggets.
Westbrook was brought to Denver for several reasons. While the leadership and intensity he brings often get emphasized, there are several ways the former MVP can help Denver on the court.
Speaking with reporters during media day, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone emphasized the defensive year Westbrook had last season with the Clippers.
“When we went back and watched as a staff, his defense last year with the Clippers, end of games he was on the opposing team's best player every night," Malone said. "You have a guy that you can close games with in Russell Westbrook who knows the league, knows personnel, has the respect of the officials, and has a competitive, 'I'm gonna get in your s—t’ mindset that I love.”
Westbrook was often tasked with tough defensive assignments last season and handled those well. Per the NBA’s tracking data, Westbrook held his opponents to 43.6 percent shooting last season which ranked sixth among guards who defended as many shots as he did.
With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gone, Westbrook will have a big defensive responsibility this season.
As Malone mentioned, the Nuggets will need Westbrook to defend some of the league’s top guards, and that’s a role he’s shown a willingness to embrace.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement