Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Reacts to Russell Westbrook Trade
The LA Clippers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz on Thursday, and the nine-time NBA All-Star will reach a buyout agreement before signing with the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook will join the 2023 NBA champions as a key guard in their rotation that can help relieve both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of some ball handling duties.
Shortly after the trade was announced, Nuggets veteran DeAndre Jordan shared a picture on his Instagram story at Westbrook's Honor the Gift clothing store in Los Angeles. Westbrook re-shared the post on his own Instagram story, as this was a fun way for Jordan to acknowledge his new teammate:
Westbrook and Jordan played together on the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season, and the two are close friends. As reports began surfacing of Nikola Jokic's interest in Westbrook, sources confirmed that dynamic while adding that Jordan was among the Nuggets players pushing for the former MVP:
All of Westbrook's former teams have multiple players who call him one of the best teammates they have ever had. This is why it is no surprise he quickly found a new home both times he was traded and bought out by Utah, with former teammates help leading the charge to sign him both times.
With Westbrook landing in Denver, the 2023 champions get a high-level guard defender who can push the pace, rebound, and make plays for his teammates.
