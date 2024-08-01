Derrick White Gets Honest About Replacing Kawhi Leonard on Team USA
USA Basketball is currently 2-0 in the Paris Olympics Group Phase, defeating South Sudan in convincing fashion on Wednesday. Loaded with talent, this Team USA roster has some of the best NBA players receiving little to no playing time, as head coach Steve Kerr has needed to make tough rotation decisions.
One player who has been heavily featured in both of Team USA's Group Phase games is Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. Playing 17 minutes in Team USA's win over South Sudan on Wednesday, White converted on all three of his attempts from deep, adding three steals and a block to go with his 10 points off the bench.
Winning an NBA championship with the Celtics in June, White had to quickly change his offseason plans when USA Basketball called him to replace LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard on their roster. Getting honest about this dynamic in an interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, White detailed what that experience was like.
“I just had to change plans really quickly,” White said. “I was super excited. Once I got that call, I changed my focus. It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
There was some controversy surrounding Leonard's removal from the team, with USA Basketball calling it a mutual decision in their statement, but Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank making it clear this was solely USA Basketball's decision.
Frank's comments contradicted what USA Basketball said in their statement about Leonard respecting that "USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it's in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris."
While Leonard and the Clippers wanted the star forward to compete in Paris, USA Basketball made the decision to go with White. The Celtics guard has been playing great for Team USA, and is firmly in Steve Kerr's rotation that has seen very accomplished players move in and out.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years