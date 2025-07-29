Devin Booker's Reaction to Suns Pursuing Chris Paul: Report
With his time in the NBA winding down, 20-year veteran Chris Paul has made a huge decision to return home to the LA Clippers, potentially setting up a storybook ending for his legendary career.
Paul is already arguably the greatest player in Clippers franchise history after his initial six-year stint in LA, and now he gets another chance to make his mark with the team in a potential last dance. However, after hitting unrestricted free agency this offseason, Paul was certainly weighing his options outside of a return to LA.
Before making his decision, Paul was reportedly deciding between the Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, weighing a potential return to two of his former teams.
As Paul weighed a return to the Suns as an option, Phoenix's star guard Devin Booker was reportedly open to a reunion with his former teammate, NBA insider Marc Stein reports.
"Sources say that Suns star Devin Booker was a fan of the idea, too, given how well he and Paul played together during the Suns' run to the NBA Finals in 2021 and with Phoenix seemingly in need of a proven playmaker after Tyus Jones' free agent departure to Orlando," Stein wrote.
However, the Suns ultimately stopped pursuing Paul, leading to the future Hall of Fame point guard having an easy decision to sign with the Clippers.
"The Suns, though, opted instead to pursue Marcus Smart, who chose to sign with the Lakers over Phoenix, before making two financially favorable additions last week by claiming Jordan Goodwin off waivers and signing Jared Butler to a non-guaranteed contract," Stein continued. "Word is Phoenix, having just hired a first-time head coach in Jordan Ott, wasn't certain that Paul's considerable voice and presence would slot right in."
Of course, Paul returning to LA is a much better story than a possible return to Phoenix, and makes much more sense for his career. While Paul and Booker were a good duo, leading the Suns to an NBA Finals appearance, the 40-year-old point guard made the right choice to try to help the Clippers get there next season.