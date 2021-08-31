Did Rajon Rondo Take a Shot at the Clippers?

The former Clipper made an interesting statement about coaching and his playoff performance.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Former LA Clipper and once-again Los Angeles Laker Rajon Rondo made a statement that could be interpreted as disparaging towards Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue.

When asked if he thinks he’ll be able to return to the level of play he reached in the 2020 postseason (in which he was a key member of the Lakers’ title run) after being somewhat squeezed from the Clippers’ rotation in the 2021 playoffs, Rondo responded frankly:

"It hasn’t been 10 years,” he said. “I don’t think my game's declined. You’re only as good as your coach believes in you. Going forward this year, I understand where I am in my career, but I believe I can still bring a lot to the game."

One could interpret that as Rondo saying that Lue didn’t believe in him last postseason. Whether this dig was intentional, we’ll probably never know. However, it is worth noting that Lue and Rondo have a historically great relationship, dating back to Lue’s time as an assistant coach in Boston under Doc Rivers when Rondo was the Celtics’ starting point guard.

“In my four years of coaching there, [Rondo] was pretty much my project,” Lue said back in March when the Clippers traded for Rondo at the deadline. “Doc (Rivers) made me stay on him. He’s like my little brother.”

Rondo appeared in 13 of the Clippers’ 19 playoff games last year, shooting 34% from the field and 28% from three in 16.9 minutes per game.

The Clippers are set to face the Lakers on Dec. 3.

