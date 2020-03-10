AllClippers
Doc Rivers Believes his New Clipper Players Will Win the Team a Playoff Game

Farbod Esnaashari

The Clippers got some great players during both the trade deadline, and the buyout market. It's pretty fair to say that they won both of those contests.

As a refresher course, the new Clipper players are: Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, and Joakim Noah. Every single one of them comes with a plethora of playoff experience.  Meanwhile, the Lakers have done the same with Markieff Morris, and Dion Waiters.

"You look at those guys, and you know at some point, you don't know when, but all the guys that both teams have added are good basketball players," Rivers said.

At some point in their careers, Morris, Jackson, and Noah were all key players for their team. The combination of playoff experience, and skill, has Doc Rivers believing that these new additions will come up big in the playoffs.

"You know at some point, in some playoff series, in one game, one of them or two them are going to make a difference," Rivers said. "If you can add guys that can kick off a win for you in the playoffs, it pays dividends. I think that'll happen for us."

The thought really isn't that crazy to believe. Marcus Morris is capable of averaging nearly 20 points a game, and went deep into the playoffs with the Boston Celtics. Reggie Jackson was once the focal point of the Detroit Pistons' offense, and has major playoff experience with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Noah, who may be the most questionable, has the most experience, but his ability to provide on the court is uncertain. 

Every single new player the Clippers added is sacrificing something to be a part of the team. They're all taking lesser roles to be a part of something bigger. That goal, is an NBA championship.

