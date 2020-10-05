Doc Rivers Nearly Took Break From Coaching After Leaving LA Clippers

Former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers was officially introduced as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon in a press conference led by General Manager Elton Brand.

Rivers mainly discussed what his plans are as coach of the team, but he also gave some insight into his thought process after he parted ways with the Clippers.

"I love coaching," Rivers said. "But I was not going to coach just anybody, I'll tell you that. I was ready to take a break, and it just depended on the team that was available, and if I thought that team, in my opinion, was ready to win... For me, [coaching [Philadelphia] is a job I just couldn't turn down, and that's why I'm here."

It's no surprise that Rivers considered taking a break from coaching. Not only has he been a coach since the turn of the century, but Rivers has endured plenty of hardships during that stretch of time.

There are deep playoff runs and long seasons — those aren't necessarily things you complain about — but they are taxing. Especially seasons like this past, where the timetable is thrown completely off the norm.

Rivers has also experienced disappointing playoff runs — the multiple blown 3-1 leads come to mind — and plenty of off-court issues. The one that stands out most from the group is Donald Sterling's ousting from the NBA and the difficulty Rivers had to go through to continue leading the team.

No one would have blamed Rivers for taking a break, but it's excellent to see him right back in position to lead a team that can compete for an NBA title.

His relationship with Clippers fans might not be so great right now, but Rivers did more as coach of the franchise than any other that came before him. It's only right to wish him luck in Philadelphia.