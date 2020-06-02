Doc Rivers' Lessons Impresses the Chicago Bears: "There was so much good stuff"

The NBA may have been on a break the past three months, but Doc Rivers certainly hasn't been. In the short while, he's already found himself giving presentations to numerous NFL teams - most recently, the Chicago Bears.

Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times gave an inside look at Doc's experience with the Bears.

"Talking to the Bears, the whole team, are you kidding me?” Rivers said. “I was jacked up about that." A Chicago native, Rivers has been a fan of the Bears since childhood. He couldn't pass up the opportunity to speak to the team, and neither could they."

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy was elated with lessons Rivers gave his team.

“I’ve heard a lot of people talk to groups and Doc, to me, not to take anything away from anybody else, but that was one of the most powerful hour-and-15-minute discussions that I had selfishly for myself and we had as a team,” Nagy said. “Man, there was so much good stuff in there. A lot of the stuff I don’t even want to tell because I don’t want other people to know.”

Throughout his career, Rivers has made sure to incorporate all different ways of life into his coaching style. Everything that he experiences can be used as a method of teaching.

"Once you start coaching then life is your canvas,” Rivers said. “If you ever came to my house, I have a notepad by my bed. I have a notepad by the couch. I have a notepad on the kitchen countertop. I have a notepad in the movie room. I have a notepad in the bathroom, with my red and black pen and my blue paper. I just do because you never know when a thought’s going to come to you."

If the NBA were to end tomorrow, Rivers certainly has a calling card as a motivational speaker. He is truly one of the greatest coaches in the NBA at inspiring emotion.