Doc Rivers on joining Sixers: 'We are ready to do good things in Philadelphia'

Farbod Esnaashari

It took about 72 hours for Doc Rivers to find a new job within the NBA. Within that small time frame, he went from being head coach of the LA Clippers to the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Rivers has already embraced the city.

For as volatile of a situation Doc Rivers had with the LA Clippers, the Sixers will be equally as volatile. The team seems to be on the down-end of a "Lob City Clippers" situation, where they're close to blowing up the Simmons-Embiid tandem. Having been disappointingly swept in the first round of the playoffs, the Sixers are in dire need of shakeup; egos need to be checked, fires need to be lit, and the team needs success.

While Rivers hasn't seen much playoff success with the LA Clippers, he's one of the best motivators in basketball. He transformed DeAndre Jordan into an All-Star and can turn a team filled with G-League players into a top 10 offense in the NBA. Rivers signed a five-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, and they hope his vision can transform the team.

The Clippers still haven't chosen their replacement for Doc Rivers, but interviewed Tyronn Lue today. Whoever their replacement is, they'll have tremendous pressure to face.

